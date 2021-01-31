Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

