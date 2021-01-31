BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
