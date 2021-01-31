Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,669 shares of company stock worth $6,559,774. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.16. 1,102,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

