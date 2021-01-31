Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

