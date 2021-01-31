Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $130,837.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $130,837.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

