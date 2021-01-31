BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 199.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 735,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BorgWarner by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 714,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.