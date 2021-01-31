Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.54. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 482,021 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.