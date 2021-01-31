BMO Capital Markets Increases Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target to $62.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

