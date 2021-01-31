BMO Capital Markets Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $22.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.

IVZ stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Invesco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

