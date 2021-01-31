Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

