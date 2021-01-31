Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00008707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $112.50 million and approximately $133,124.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065082 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,135.10 or 0.91569557 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

