Blocknet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,627.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $26,627.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009873 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,484,379 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

