Block-Logic Achieves Market Capitalization of $761,104.91 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $761,104.91 and approximately $149.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

