BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MUS stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUS. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 458.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

