BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 42,893 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II alerts:

Shares of MUH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.