BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.78

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $12.91. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8,294 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
