BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.78

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $12.91. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8,294 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

