BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.33

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.33 and traded as low as $368.16. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) shares last traded at $371.00, with a volume of 55,946 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 400.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

