BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK traded down $18.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $701.26. 801,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,324. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $722.31 and a 200 day moving average of $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

