BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 399.2% in January

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 399.2% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

