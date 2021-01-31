BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

NYSE:BB opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,457 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

