Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $77,554.91 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00387980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

