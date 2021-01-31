Bithao (BHAO) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Bithao token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bithao has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $43.98 million and approximately $943,648.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00271652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041109 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

