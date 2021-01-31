Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $6.00 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00017660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $922,124.71 and $45,681.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,709 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.