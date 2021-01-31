Bitcoin Interest Trading 53.9% Lower Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $24,774.04 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00253131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00111118 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

