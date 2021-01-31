Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $182.44 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $10.42 or 0.00030976 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $182.44 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00253727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00109791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

