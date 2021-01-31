Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $634,065.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 61.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $52.23 million and approximately $634,065.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $116.07 or 0.00342358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00079822 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000978 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016051 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000222 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

