Birdchain Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Birdchain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $8,576.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 165.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00908900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00056061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.79 or 0.04473674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins.

The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

Birdchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

