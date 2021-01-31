Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,784 shares of company stock worth $63,407,782. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $372.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

