Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 837 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of CL opened at $78.00 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

