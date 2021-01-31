Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,607 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 506.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

