Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 947,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 494.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01.

