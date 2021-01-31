Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 193,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

