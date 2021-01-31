Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

