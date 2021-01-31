Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Hull Tactical US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTUS opened at $28.45 on Friday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

