Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

BHK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

