Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,475,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

