Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

