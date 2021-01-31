BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BioTelemetry stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,707,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

