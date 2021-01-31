BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.01. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 6,766 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.