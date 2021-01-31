BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.29

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.29 and traded as high as $56.02. BHP Group shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 1,435,432 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

