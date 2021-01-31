Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

