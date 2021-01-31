Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group downgraded shares of Barco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

BCNAF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Barco has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

