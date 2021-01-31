Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

RYAAY opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

