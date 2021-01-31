BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,070,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.