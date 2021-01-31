Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

