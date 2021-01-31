Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $38.87. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 286,791 shares traded.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $161,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

