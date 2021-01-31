Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

