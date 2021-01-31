Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

BBBY opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

