Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $96.43 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $122.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,862,000 after acquiring an additional 903,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 133,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

