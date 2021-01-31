Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

