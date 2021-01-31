Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) Company Profile (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

